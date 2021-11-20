Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,332 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

