Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $683,000 Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,866 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CoreCivic worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.22. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.