Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $774.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.