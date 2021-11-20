Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 37,188 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

