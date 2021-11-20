Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 42,839 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 3,059.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JOANN were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JOANN by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

