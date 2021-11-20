Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,149 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

