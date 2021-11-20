Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,406 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.38 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

