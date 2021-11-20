Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,268 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.