Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 88,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,056% from the average session volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

About Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.