CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

CURI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 598,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

