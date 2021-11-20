CVA Family Office LLC Buys 650 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

