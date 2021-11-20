CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 29,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

