CVA Family Office LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 322.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 182.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.