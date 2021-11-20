CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $200.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

