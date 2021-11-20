CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $263.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of -306.21 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

