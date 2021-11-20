CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the airline’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 197.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,575 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

