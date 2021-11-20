CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

