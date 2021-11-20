CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.00378033 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,363.42 or 0.99324233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00049497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

