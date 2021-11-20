Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 222.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA opened at $80.53 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

