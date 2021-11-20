Cypress Capital Group Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

TTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TTSH stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.