Cypress Capital Group Purchases 1,143 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

