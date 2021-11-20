Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,542 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

