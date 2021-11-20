CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CONE. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

