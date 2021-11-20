DA Davidson Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.