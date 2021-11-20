Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.