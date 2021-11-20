DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 23.1% This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $243.98 million and $10.94 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00007902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 52,159,599 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.