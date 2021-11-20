Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,390,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $71.44. 1,374,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

