Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $498,815.31 and $21,571.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.62 or 0.00396018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001308 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $677.40 or 0.01173428 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,310,517 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

