DATx Hits Market Cap of $516,821.53 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. DATx has a market capitalization of $516,821.53 and approximately $229,641.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.