DeHive Price Reaches $1.30 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $593,917.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00090809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.79 or 0.07336937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.87 or 1.00064615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.