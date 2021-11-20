Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

