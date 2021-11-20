Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $2,228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 367,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.07 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

