Denali Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

