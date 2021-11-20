Denali Advisors LLC Invests $467,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

