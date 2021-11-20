Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 197.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 249,186 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

