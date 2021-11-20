Desjardins Cuts Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.60

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XLY. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$0.40 price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised Cannabis Wheaton Income to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Cannabis Wheaton Income stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.

