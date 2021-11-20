Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deswell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

