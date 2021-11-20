Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $86.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

