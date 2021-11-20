Dev Protocol Price Hits $3.36 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00005643 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $71,804.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.30 or 0.01106618 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

