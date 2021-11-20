Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $261,335.65

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $261,335.65 and $7,930.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.