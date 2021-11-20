Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £90.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,607.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,503.35. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have purchased 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

