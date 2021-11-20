Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.65. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

