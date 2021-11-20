Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

DRNA stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,582,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,188 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

