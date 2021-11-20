Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DGII stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

