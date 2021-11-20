Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 297.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.