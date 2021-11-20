Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $60.64 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

