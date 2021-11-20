DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Harold Matthew Norman Sells 4,792 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

