Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,022 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.13% of Dillard’s worth $43,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

NYSE:DDS opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $375.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

