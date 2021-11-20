Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $670,717.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C H. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00.

DIOD stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Diodes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Diodes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

