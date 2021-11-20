Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 106.98 ($1.40), with a volume of 5181697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.20 ($1.40).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.50. The company has a market capitalization of £898.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -1.17%.

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.